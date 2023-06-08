Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.76. The company had a trading volume of 215,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,849. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

