Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. 611,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,033. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

