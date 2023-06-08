Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,479 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,920,000 after buying an additional 1,588,098 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 622,331 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,893,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,572,000.

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 173,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,871. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

