Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,335 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,438. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

