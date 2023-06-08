Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.7% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,697.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 33,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,150. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $46.17.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

