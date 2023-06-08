Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys 265 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 106,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,890. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

