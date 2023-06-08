Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Invests $299,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 256,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,884. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

