Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.61. 1,035,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,185. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

