Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 8,799 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. 382,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,684. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.