Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 250,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

