SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of SilverCrest Metals worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 719,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $924.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

