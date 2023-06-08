Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,605,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 775,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,629,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLX opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.67%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

