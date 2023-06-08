SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.63% of SJW Group worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SJW Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SJW Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SJW Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in SJW Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Stock Performance

Shares of SJW opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.57. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

SJW Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also

