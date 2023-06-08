Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Skillsoft Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of Skillsoft stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 3,798,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 31.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 1,112,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 244.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 708,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Skillsoft by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 565,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Skillsoft

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.