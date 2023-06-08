Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $39.90. Smartsheet shares last traded at $38.72, with a volume of 2,518,711 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on SMAR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $83,227,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 221.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $52,292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.