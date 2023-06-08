Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 356 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.01. The company had a trading volume of 758,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

