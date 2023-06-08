Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 77 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $522.21. 524,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,540. The company’s fifty day moving average is $546.69 and its 200-day moving average is $554.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

