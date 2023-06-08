Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

EWX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. 5,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $53.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

