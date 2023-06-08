Smith Moore & CO. Buys Shares of 8,182 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.70. 9,446,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,118,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $276.57. The firm has a market cap of $683.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

