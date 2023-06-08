Smith Moore & CO. Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,765. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

