Smith Moore & CO. Has $803,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Motco boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

BTI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.40. 1,427,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,874. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $44.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

