Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

ALL traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.74. 207,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,797. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

