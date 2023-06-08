Smith Moore & CO. Sells 405 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 958,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

