Smith Moore & CO. Sells 600 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Mplx by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 295,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,799. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

