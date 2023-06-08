Smith Moore & CO. Sells 9,404 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.10. 691,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

