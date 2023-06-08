SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Shares Down 0.1%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. 320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

SoftBank Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20.

About SoftBank

(Get Rating)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.