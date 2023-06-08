Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 18.2%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) was down 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 128,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 111,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

