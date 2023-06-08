Soros Fund Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,817,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 1,488,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,861. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $532.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 36.37%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

