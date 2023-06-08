Soros Fund Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.33% of Piedmont Lithium worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,994 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $77,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

PLL traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.62. 158,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $76.78.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

