Soros Fund Management LLC Has $26.11 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Soros Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.78. 946,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,555. The firm has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.60. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.