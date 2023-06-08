Soros Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWSM. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256,441 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 216,910 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

