Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 336,506 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Soros Fund Management LLC cut its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,752,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,506 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of indie Semiconductor worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 38,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,274,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,599.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $51,425.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,500. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 1,610,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

