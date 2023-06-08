Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 60,159 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Soros Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,159 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $18,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv Stock Up 1.8 %

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average is $103.68. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

