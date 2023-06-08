Soros Fund Management LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Soros Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 114.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 19.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,492,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after acquiring an additional 723,680 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

Churchill Capital Corp VII stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,320. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

