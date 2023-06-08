Soros Fund Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.33. 785,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $111.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.