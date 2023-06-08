Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 96.2% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $592.72 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 96.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00023301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,472.15 or 1.00028268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.03999771 USD and is up 42.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $529.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

