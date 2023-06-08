Sovereign Metals’ (SVML) arm Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “arm” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 296.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Sovereign Metals Trading Up 3.2 %
LON SVML traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 22.70 ($0.28). 33,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The company has a market cap of £106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,135.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.79. Sovereign Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 31.20 ($0.39).
Sovereign Metals Company Profile
See Also
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.