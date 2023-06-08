Sovereign Metals’ (SVML) arm Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “arm” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 296.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Sovereign Metals Trading Up 3.2 %

LON SVML traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 22.70 ($0.28). 33,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The company has a market cap of £106.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,135.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.79. Sovereign Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 31.20 ($0.39).

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

