SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,530 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.67% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 403,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,388 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 16,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,478. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $715.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

