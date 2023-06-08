SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNRG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000.

CNRG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.94. 1,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77. The company has a market cap of $344.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.31.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

