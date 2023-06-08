Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Announces Earnings Results

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 209.30% and a negative net margin of 104.93%.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splash Beverage Group (SBEV)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.