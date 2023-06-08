Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Announces Earnings Results

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 209.30% and a negative net margin of 104.93%.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Splash Beverage Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

