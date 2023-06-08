Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 209.30% and a negative net margin of 104.93%.
Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance
SBEV stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
