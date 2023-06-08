Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 209.30% and a negative net margin of 104.93%.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

SBEV stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.15. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

About Splash Beverage Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.