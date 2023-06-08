Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Releases Earnings Results

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 209.30%.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 16,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,162. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Splash Beverage Group

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

