S&T Bank PA Buys 852 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,334 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.77. 2,913,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

