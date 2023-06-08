S&T Bank PA Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,005. The stock has a market cap of $419.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

