S&T Bank PA Has $8.58 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. FMC accounts for about 1.6% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

FMC Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FMC traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.56. The company had a trading volume of 460,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,427. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.32. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.