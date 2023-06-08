S&T Bank PA Sells 1,195 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithia Motors Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Shares of LAD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.68. 143,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $231.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $313.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

