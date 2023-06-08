S&T Bank PA Sells 1,552 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

S&T Bank PA lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.6% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,057,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,897. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

