S&T Bank PA Sells 3,993 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods comprises approximately 1.8% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.36% of TreeHouse Foods worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 177,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.42. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

