S&T Bank PA Sells 4,838 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,310,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

