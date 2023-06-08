S&T Bank PA Sells 812 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

S&T Bank PA cut its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 72,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The firm has a market cap of $699.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.28. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $65.68.

Insider Transactions at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.39 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $152,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.